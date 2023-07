1815 different people have been doing math by hand for the last 63 hours, completing the first mathematical painting (shader) ever made with human brain power alone, rather than by a machine! If you know how to add and multiply, you can join us!

If you already contributed but your pixel's color looks off, remember you can submit again with the same Code .



All pixels have been claimed, please wait a few minutes, some unsubmitted pixels might free again!